Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2745 (July, 10, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about UGA’s final push to land one of the top players in the state in 2027.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans still hoping for more big wins with 2027 class

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for Georgia’s 2027 class, including the possibility that a major target could still be added this summer.

10-minute mark: I react to Kirby Smart dropping on ESPN’s list of top coaches.

15-minute mark: I briefly pay tribute to a former UGA great who was honored this week.

25-minute mark: I discuss the perception of Georgia’s running backs and address what the Bulldogs need from that group this season.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including where the league’s other coaches landed on ESPN’s list.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.