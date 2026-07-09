Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2744 (July 9, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart’s NIL approach might soon prove to be the right one.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s cautious NIL approach could soon be validated

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent announcement from the governing body scrutinizing NIL deals that suggests there could be a looming controversy across college football with players possibly not getting the money they were promised. I also explain why Georgia’s cautious approach to NIL spending could prove wise in the face of these issues.

20-minute mark: I have some fun with a debate about whether former UGA tight end Brock Bowers is getting his proper respect for a historic college career.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley makes a rare Thursday appearance on the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a deeper look at a revenge game on the 2026 schedule for the Bulldogs.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.