Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2711 (May 20, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why some SEC coaches are questioning Georgia’s depth and offensive plan.

Georgia Football Podcast: Anonymous SEC coaches question whether UGA is still ‘elite’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what some anonymous SEC coaches had to say about Georgia in the Athlon Sports preseason magazine.

15-minute mark: I explain why one of college football’s most prominent analysts has big expectations for Nate Frazier this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some controversy around LSU basketball.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.