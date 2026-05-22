Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2713 (May 22, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how UGA has tripled its number of players in the Top 100.

Georgia Football Podcast: Some good and bad news about UGA’s outlook for 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain what a recent release of the top 100 players in college football possibly says about Georgia’s chances for success in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share some interesting comments from UGA president Jere Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks about what might be coming next as the SEC attempts to navigate the current chaos of college athletics.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the rest of the league’s players listed among the top 100.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.