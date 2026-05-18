Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2709 (May 18, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what mattered most from an important recruiting weekend.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some of the biggest moves Georgia might’ve made with top recruits after its famous “scavenger hunt” this weekend.

10-minute mark: I explain why one national site has UGA as among the most “complete” teams in the country for 2026.

15-minute mark: I celebrate some recent significant accomplishments for the Bulldogs beyond football -- including the remarkable season for the Diamond Dawgs.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why one of Georgia’s road games in 2026 could shape up to be more dangerous than some realize.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.