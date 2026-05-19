Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2710 (May 19, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about the buzz surrounding two of Georgia’s best defensive backs. ‘

Georgia Football Podcast: One UGA position group could be nation’s ‘most feared’ in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some of the growing buzz around Georgia’s secondary in 2026 and explain how that group’s emergence could propel the rest of the defense to achieve its lofty goals for the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I share a volatile quote from UGA president Jere Morehead about the failings of recent rulings to contain the chaos around college athletics.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on UGA’s chances of winning the national championship in baseball.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.