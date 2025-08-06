Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2510 (Aug. 6, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will look ahead to UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s bi-annual press conference and what he hopes to hear from the embattled coach. He will also break down what the experience of UGA defensive tackle Christen Miller can mean for the Dawgs defense this season. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share what he has been hearing from UGA’s fall camp so far. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show to break down the next few weeks of preparation for UGA.

Examining the biggest issue facing Mike Bobo in 2025

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Mike Bobo’s efforts to upgrade Georgia’s rushing attack might be the most important task he takes on as UGA offensive coordinator this season.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from Kirby Smart on defensive lineman Christen Miller and preview his role in the Bulldogs defense.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the league’s new documentary series on Netflix.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe Winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.