Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2697 (April 30, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what Kirby Smart thinks about where the offense needs to improve.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart speaks out on ‘missed opportunities’ for UGA offense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Kirby Smart said this week about how the Georgia offense can improve this season and why it needs to.

15-minute mark: I preview Thursday’s commitment decision for five-star tight end Jaxon Dollar.

20-minute mark: I celebrate a special milestone in the history of our show.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a major change possibly coming to a beloved sporting event.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.