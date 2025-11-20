Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2586 (Nov. 20, 2025) of the podcast, we dig into the chaos surrounding the SEC coaching search and why Kirby Smart is staying far away from all the drama. Then we look at how former UGA stars like Kamari Lassiter are helping the current ones like Demello Jones. Then we hear from Kirby Smart on why the Tennessee game was the start of the Gunner Stockton transformation. Plus, former UGA star Terrence Edwards joins the show to break down where Georgia stands heading into Senior Day.

Fans should be grateful that UGA is avoiding SEC drama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia should be grateful it’s avoiding the chaos that seems to be plaguing much of the SEC at the moment.

10-minute mark: I explain why one rising star on the UGA defense is patterning himself after one of the program’s recent great players.

20-minute mark: I share an interesting comment from Kirby Smart about when he started to notice the growth in Gunner Stockton and I address the Bulldogs’ recent quarterback commit from the 2028 class.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an assessment of whether there could be some key upsets on the final Saturday before rivalry weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.