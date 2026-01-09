Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2619 (Jan. 9, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a close look at UGA’s latest portal commitments in Isiah Canion and Amaris Williams. Plus, we reflect on last night’s Fiesta Bowl including the performance from former UGA QB Carson Beck. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA recruiting news.

Former UGA great makes bold claim about transfer WR

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia’s impressive haul of transfer additions on Thursday and explain why wide receiver Isiah Canion is earning high praise from a former UGA great.

15-minute mark: I address the narrative around Carson Beck coming out of Miami’s College Football Playoff win vs. Ole Miss.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a reaction to the criticism the league is receiving after a less-than-stellar postseason.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.