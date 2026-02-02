Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2635 (Feb. 2, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into Josh Brooks latest comments about UGA’s spring game. Plus, a look back at one major recruit UGA hosted over the weekend. Later, DawgNation insider Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk the latest UGA recruiting news.

Future remains uncertain for beloved UGA tradition

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some comments from Friday from Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks about what might be an uncertain future for UGA’s G-Day spring scrimmage game.

10-minute mark: I look back on a major recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I share a comment from Kirby Smart, who made a recent appearance on the NFL Network, about how Georgia is adapting to an era in which rosters are often filled with larger numbers of new players each season.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a strong reaction to Alabama’s basketball program after its controversial recent player addition failed to help prevent a blowout loss over the weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.