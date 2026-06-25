Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2736 (June 25, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will look at why a brand new golf course in Athens could be part of UGA’s NIL transformation. Plus, we have some strong praise from ESPN about Georgia’s defense and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will explain what the key is to meeting the UGA standard. Later, we have some recruiting updates on an important 4-star DL who might be available. We will also look at the UGA players who made the All-SEC preseason team for a popular magazine. And our insider Kaylee Mansell will stop by.

Did UGA find “secret weapon” for NIL donations?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fansBeginning of the show: I discuss an interesting article that suggests a new high-end golf course opening in Athens, Ga. could provide a boost to UGA’s NIL efforts.

10-minute mark: I share a big compliment from ESPN for the Georgia defense.

20-minute mark: I react to a new development with a top target for the Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class.30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the UGA players listed among Athlon’s preseason All-SEC team.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.