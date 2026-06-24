Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2735 (June 24, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into recent comments by Joel Klatt about his perceived lack of offensive weapons for Georgia. At the same time, one of UGA’s transfer offensive weapons is getting national love. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith joins the show to talk about changes coming from the NCAA. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also stops by to share his thoughts on how this year’s team is shaping up.

Will UGA be held back by ‘lack of threats’ on offense?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent comments from Joel Klatt about his big concern regarding Georgia and explain why Klatt’s opinion seems to mirror the way many UGA fans also feel.

15-minute mark: I share a nice compliment CBS recently gave the Bulldogs’ latest transfer wide receiver addition, Isiah Canion.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the NCAA taking a step towards a major alteration to the eligibility rules.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.