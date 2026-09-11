Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2790 (Sept. 11, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there might be a few misconceptions about the Dawgs heading into week 2.

Georgia Football Podcast: 3 examples of conventional wisdom about UGA that might be wrong

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I’ll explain why some of the assumptions that some fans have about Georgia against what we believe is another overmatched opponent on Saturday might be incorrect. I’ll also make my official prediction for the game.

20-minute mark: I’ll share some thoughts on some of the other big games of the weekend including Oklahoma at Michigan and Ohio State at Texas.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the impressive list of recruits expected to be on had for Saturday’s game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.