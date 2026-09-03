Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2784 (Sept 3, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will dive into a topic that is bound to come up during UGA’s opener against Tennessee State, the crowd and how the heat will affect attendance. Also on the show Brandon shares the latest from Kirby Smart on the retirement of UGA DL Xzavier McLeod.

One controversy UGA should attempt to avoid on Saturday

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I give an example of one conversation I hope we’re not having after Saturday’s season opener for Georgia and discuss some of the things UGA could do to keep fans in their seats for what’s expected to be a hot day.

15-minute mark: I share Kirby Smart’s remarks from Wednesday on the Xzavier McCleod situation.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.