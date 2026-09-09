Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2788 (Sept 9, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams take a look at UGA’s movement in this week’s AP Poll and why that debunks the myth that there is no buzz about this Georgia team. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart says about recruiting and how it has become more nationalized over the past few years.

One thing UGA fans are no longer allowed to say

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why one of the common narratives around Georgia doesn’t seem to be holding up as the college football season begins.

10-minute mark: I have some fun with some recent comments from Kirby Smart that stand in sharp contrast to each other.

15-minute mark: I share my perception of UGA fan opinion related to one of the most important topics in college athletics and explain why I hope it changes in the future.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.