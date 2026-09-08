Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2787 (Sept 8, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams dives into several of the elite performances from UGA’s offense against Tennessee State. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart had to say about UGA’s fans showing out in the opener and his confidence in them to do it again this weekend.

National media praises UGA for ‘ruthlessly dominant’ Week 1 performance

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the aftermath of Georgia’s 60-point win in the season opener, including what the national media had to say about it.

10-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA trying to spice up its Week 2 game against Western Kentucky by wearing alternate uniforms.

20-minute mark: I explain why a viral video of a halftime speech from LSU coach Lane Kiffin might not have been as impactful as some of the best moments from Kirby Smart in similar situations.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.