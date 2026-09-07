Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2786 (Sept 7, 2026) of the podcast, we look at why there are elements of Saturday’s blowout of Tennessee State that brought back many memories of Georgia’s crushing win over TCU for the 2022 National Championship. For one, tight end Jaden Redell looked an awful lot like Brock Bowers as he was running down the field.

An important fact about UGA everybody seems to have forgotten

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain why Georgia’s blowout win vs. overmatched Tennessee State might’ve provided a fun reminder of how UGA once won by almost the same margin in a national championship game. I also explain one way in which the Bulldogs this year might bring back memories of 2022.

15-minute mark: I discuss the notable debut of UGA edge rusher PJ Dean.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I share some thoughts on the controversial ending of the Michigan-Western Michigan game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.