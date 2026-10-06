Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2806 (Oct. 5, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Alabama is getting served a lot of rat poison against UGA this week.

Georgia Football Podcast: Alabama getting plenty of hype ahead of showdown with UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share some early thoughts on Georgia’s game Saturday at Alabama, including the growing profile of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

15-minute mark: I share my biggest concern for UGA against the Crimson Tide and discuss what the Bulldogs offense showed against Vanderbilt.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I react to Florida’s upset loss to Missouri.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.