Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2780 (Sept. 25, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why ESPN has a ton of confidence in Georgia to beat Oklahoma this weekend.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN star predicts UGA blowout win vs. Oklahoma

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the chatter about UGA’s showdown with Oklahoma and offer my final thoughts on how the Bulldogs can win the game.

15-minute mark: I share a funny moment involving a beloved former Bulldog who had an interesting encounter with a former Oklahoma great.

20-minute mark: I share candid comments from Kirby Smart about a scheduling decision UGA made this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a final look at the other big games across the SEC this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.