Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2799 (Sept. 24, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine what another big injury could do to an Oklahoma offense that comes limping into Athens. Hear from Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on how he feels about his offensive coordinator and how Kirby Smart approaches his OC.

Another significant injury could impact UGA-Oklahoma outcome

Beginning of the show: I explain why Oklahoma missing what has been described as its best offensive lineman for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia could create even more problems for the Sooners.

15-minute mark: I react to ESPN naming UGA’s win vs. Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl as the greatest College Football Playoff game ever.

25-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show to share his memories from that epic win from the Bulldogs.

35-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.