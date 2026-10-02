Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2085 (Oct. 2, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA running back commit Kemon Spell is standing firm with his decision to play for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star UGA commit fires back at recruiting rumors

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what five-star UGA running back commit Kemon Spell recently said about media reports linking him to other programs.

10-minute mark: I explain why UGA’s offensive has quietly produced more explosive plays than many probably realize.

20-minute mark: I share the latest on Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis’ injury status ahead of Saturday’s game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.