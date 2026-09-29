Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2802 (Sept. 29, 2026) of the podcast, Kirby Smart had a clear message for Georgia fans after Saturday’s big SEC matchup: the energy can’t disappear when the scoreboard changes. Brandon Adams breaks down Kirby Smart’s comments following the Oklahoma game, the importance of home field advantage and what Georgia needs from its fans as the season continues. Plus, a look at what Smart had to say about Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis and what it means to recruit players like Curtis who committed early on.Later, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins to explain his hilarious interaction with UGA DL JJ Hanne.

Kirby Smart explains why he was ‘a little disappointed’ with UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent comment from Kirby Smart about what he thought was a lack of “juice” from Georgia fans in Sanford Stadium to begin the second half on Saturday vs. Oklahoma.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA facing its former quarterback commit Jared Curtis, now at Vanderbilt, on Saturday.

25-minute mark: I explain why one UGA defensive lineman probably has a much more interesting backstory than many fans might realize.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I explain why Saturday’s win for UGA against the Sooners might be more impressive than it initially appeared.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.