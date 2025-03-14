Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2410 (March 14, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why it appears the Falcons may finally be ready to go all-in on the Dawgs.

Georgia Football Podcast: The Atlanta Falcons might finally be ready to draft UGA players

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the Atlanta Falcons seemingly newfound love for former Georgia Bulldogs players and discuss what that could mean for the upcoming NFL draft.

15-minute mark: I discuss five-star quarterback Jared Curtis' visit to UGA and assess how news of a Georgia staffer’s departure could impact his recruitment.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida quarterback DJ Lagway apparently being limited this spring.

55-minute mark: I share a funny audio clip from Kirby Smart discussing former UGA great Nolan Smith.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and I share the Gator Hater Updater.