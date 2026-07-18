Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2750 (July 17, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear from our insiders what their bold predictions are for 2026.

Georgia Football Podcast: Bold predictions for UGA in 2026

On our final special episode, our DawgNation Roundtable shares some bold predictions for the upcoming season, including how Georgia will finish the 2026 season and some statistical benchmarks it could achieve along the way.

Next week, I’ll be back from vacation and DawgNation Daily will return to its normal format live from Tampa, Fla. for SEC Media Days.