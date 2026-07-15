Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2748 (July 15, 2026) of the podcast, we continue our Ultimate UGA Season Preview with our DawgNation insiders joining Brandon to pick their breakout stars for 2026. You’ll hear from Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Kaylee Mansell on who they expect to take the leap in 2026. You’ll hear some obvious names like Gabe Harris and Elijah Griffin and maybe some players like Khalil Barnes who you didn’t totally expect.

DawgNation roundtable reveals possible breakout stars for 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Our special series of DawgNation Roundtable shows continues today with a look at some Georgia players who could make a name for themselves this season.

The conversation will mention cornerback Ellis Robinson, defensive end Gabe Harris, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and wide receiver Talyn Taylor among others.