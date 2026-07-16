Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2749 (July 16, 2026) of the podcast, we continue our Ultimate UGA Season Preview with our DawgNation insiders joining Brandon to have an honest discussion about what Kirby Smart and Georgia football must improve to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. You’ll hear from Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Kaylee Mansell on what their biggest fears are about this Georgia team. Most of those concerns are on offense. Is Nate Frazier really ready to be a top SEC running back, is there a big play WR on the roster and will Gunner Stockton make the leap to become one of the elite QBs in college football.

What are UGA’s biggest concerns in 2026?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Our special series of DawgNation Roundtable shows continues today with a look at some Georgia players who could make a name for themselves this season.

The conversation will mention cornerback Ellis Robinson, defensive end Gabe Harris, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and wide receiver Talyn Taylor among others.