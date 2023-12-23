Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2101 (Dec. 21, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the fallout from five-star athlete KJ Boldens’ flip to Georgia on National Signing Day.

Georgia football podcast: KJ Bolden’s flip may have angered one of UGA’s rivals

Beginning of the show: One of the biggest surprises on National Signing Day was Georgia’s last-minute flip of five-star athlete KJ Bolden away from Florida State and into the Bulldogs’ No. 1-ranked class.

UGA’s dogged pursuit of Bolden has earned Kirby Smart praise in the aftermath of the decision, but apparently not everyone was pleased with the outcome.

One of the other coaches hoping to steal Bolden away from the Seminoles, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, had some complaints on Wednesday about how he was forced to spend his night on the eve of Signing Day. I’ll have some fun with that topic on today’s show.

NOTE: Near the end of the opening segment we once again (sigh!) had some issues that forced us to finish the recording in a different format. However, former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joined the show to discuss the Signing Day fireworks with Bolden and other hot topics related to Georgia’s 2024 class.