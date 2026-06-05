Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2721 (June 4, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why we people are talking about Georgia’s defense this offseason.

Georgia Football Podcast: One aspect of UGA’s 2026 success formula is getting overlooked

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia’s defense might be better this season than many in the national media probably realize.

10-minute mark: I discuss a high-profile UGA commit taking a visit to LSU this weekend.

20-minute mark: I share clips from Nick Saban’s appearance before Congress on Wednesday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show to preview the Diamond Dawgs in the Super Regional.

40-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to react to two recent wide receiver additions to the Bulldogs.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a massive donation to Tennessee from Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslem.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.