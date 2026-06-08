Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2723 (June 8, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams celebrates with DawgNation since the Diamond Dawgs are headed to the college world series. Brandon will recap the series against Mississippi State and dive into Wes Johnson’s post game comments. Plus, a look back on another wild recruiting weekend for UGA football. Later, DawgNation insider Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk Diamond Dawgs, UGA recruiting, and Brendan Sorsby.

National media takes notice of special atmosphere around UGA baseball

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia’s thrilling win in the Super Regional vs. Mississippi State and its first trip back to the College World Series since 2008 as well as the raucous celebration that ensued because of it.

15-minute mark: I share a couple of interesting notes regarding UGA recruiting, including four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier’s commitment.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an immediate reaction to the news of Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility, which broke during the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.