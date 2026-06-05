Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2722 (June 5, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why people still aren’t talking enough about Ellis Robinson.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former 5-star recruit could be ready to emerge as major “playmaker”

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson and explain why he could emerge as a top playmaker this season.

10-minute mark: I preview the Diamond Dawgs’ Super Regional matchup against Mississippi State.

20-minute mark: I share a clip from new UGA commit Joakim Gouda.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s latest response to Congress involving the proposed legislation to regulate college sports.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.