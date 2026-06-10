Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2725 (June 10, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares a bright spot in UGA’s recruiting class. We will hear from Kemon Spell on why he does not plan to break his commitment with UGA. Plus, we check in on the Diamond Dawgs as they leave for Omaha today. Head coach Wes Johnson will explain how he’s keeping his team focused. Then Brandon will react to Colin Cowherd’s swipe at Georgia. Later, DawgNation insider Mike Griffith and former Dawg Davin Bellamy join the show to talk the latest on UGA football.

A positive UGA recruiting story fans might’ve missed

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss five-star running back Kemon Spell’s announcement over the weekend that he was “locked in” with Georgia and explain why that could be meaningful amidst some other recruiting turmoil.

15-minute mark: I share some thoughts from Wes Johnson as UGA travels to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series.

25-minute mark: I discuss another example of criticism for Georgia from a prominent national media member after the Bulldogs took a strong stance against Texas Tech earlier this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a story some might be overlooking with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

55-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.