Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2724 (June 9, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into Josh Brooks’s statement asserting that UGA will not play Texas Tech. Plus, a top UGA recruiting target makes a surprising commitment to one of the Dawgs rivals. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

UGA has aggressive response to Texas Tech controversy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the quick condemnation UGA offered to Texas Tech for its support of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who won in court against the NCAA on Monday in his battle to restore his eligibility after admitting to betting on games in which he was involved.

10-minute mark: I address a surprising commitment decision from a four-star prospect who had been considered likely to choose Georgia.

15-minute mark: I briefly address the dustup between Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy and the Diamond Dawgs.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s football teams generating the most “buzz” this offseason.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.