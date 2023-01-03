Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,855 (Jan. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off different kind of toughness in Peach Bowl

Beginning of the show: Georgia won a thriller against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl Saturday night, and advanced, once again, to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in the process. I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA’s mental toughness against the Buckeyes proved to be just as valuable as the Bulldogs’ trademark physical toughness. I’ll also share what UGA coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard said on the topic.

15-minute mark: I’ll talk about how a huge performance from UGA’s wide receivers was crucial to the Bulldogs’ success against Ohio State.