Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2591 (Nov. 28, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there is at least a hope of good news when it comes to CJ Allen’s injury situation.

Georgia Football Podcast: Did UGA hint at good news on injury front?

Beginning of the show: I discuss why a brief clip from a short video maybe hints at good news for a key player’s eventual healthy return. I also talk about what it will take for the Bulldogs to be at their best and beat Georgia Tech today coming off a short week of preparation.

15-minute mark: I share a nice tweet from DGD Will Muschamp and explain why Gunner Stockton could play a big role for UGA today in another national spotlight game for him.

30-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to preview Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

50-minute mark: I react to breaking news that Clark Lea has signed a contract extension at Vanderbilt and Jeff Sentell makes an appearance to address what Lea’s extension could mean for Vandy’s pursuit of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.