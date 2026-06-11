Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2726 (June 11, 2026) of the podcast, it’s a special edition of DawgNation Daily, live from Omaha, NE and the College World Series. Brandon Adams will set the stage for the Dawgs at their media day. But first we dig into why ESPN thinks Kirby Smart has one of the most future-proof rosters in the country. We will hear from Kirby on what that’s by design. Then we hear from Wes Johnson on why he’s taken a similar approach to the Diamond Dawgs. Plus, former UGA star Terrence Edwards stops by. And we discuss the new game times for Georgia’s 2026 schedule.

ESPN highlights one area UGA continues to ‘thrive’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I begin with some appreciation for our location for the next couple of days, Omaha, Neb. -- the site for the College World Series where Georgia begins play Saturday. I then shift to some thoughts on UGA football, including some recent compliments for UGA from ESPN regarding the program’s staying power.

15-minute mark: I explain why the Diamond Dawgs’ embrace of transfer players perhaps means that fans shouldn’t be afraid of the portal.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some updated game times for the upcoming fall.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.