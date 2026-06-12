Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2727 (June 12, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at what Kirby Smart had to say about his 2026 roster and the 9 game SEC schedule on SEC Now. Plus, DawgNation Daily is live from Omaha so Brandon will provide more coverage on the Diamond Dawgs. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins to discuss the latest UGA football news.

One thing stands out to Kirby Smart about his team so far this summer

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Kirby Smart recently said in an interview with the SEC Network about his team’s summer prep and the outlook for the team as it prepares to face an expanded conference schedule.

10-minute mark: I share interviews with Georgia third baseman Tre Phelps and pitcher Joey Volchko ahead of their College World Series debut on Saturday night.

25-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s odds to win this year’s SEC football championship.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show as we examine why some top prospects seem to be trending away from the Bulldogs at the moment.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Texas Tech continuing to pull out all stops in its defense of Brendan Sorsby.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.