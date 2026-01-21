Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2627 (Jan. 21, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about how Chris Cole might be one of the most important players for 2026.

Georgia Football Podcast: Examining an emerging star who could provide boost for UGA defense

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Georgia linebacker Chris Cole could help the Bulldogs improve in two crucial statistical categories and what that would mean for the UGA defense overall.

20-minute mark: I explain why recent changes in college football could once again threaten a beloved UGA tradition.

29-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including where Georgia was ranked on the final AP top 25.

53-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.