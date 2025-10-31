Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2572 (Oct. 31, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this Georgia team gets the rivalry with Florida

Beginning of the show: I discuss why this Georgia team seems to understand the nature of the Bulldogs’ rivalry with Florida better than most.

20-minute mark: I share candid commentary from Kirby Smart about what he wants to see more of from his defense after some high-profile struggles this season.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to provide live reaction to Georgia’s latest commitment.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.