Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2670 (March 23, 2026) of the podcast, we look at how Raylen Wilson is setting the tone for UGA’s 2026 season. Plus, a look at who could be next up for UGA’s offensive line room. Later, Jon Stinchcomb stops by to discuss the latest UGA football news.

UGA LB says ‘the main goal’ is to win national championship

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how a recent quote from Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson seems to embody a renewed vibe around the program this spring as everyone appears to have big goals on their minds.

15-minute mark: I discuss the possible emergence of an intriguing prospect along UGA’s offensive line.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s early exit from the NCAA tournament.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.