Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2752 (July 21, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can get the first word on what the Dawgs are saying at SEC Media Days

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: The Dawgs have arrived at SEC media days in Tampa. We have the first comments from Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton, Raylen Wilson and Drew Bobo. Plus Smart confirms the rumors of a serious ATV accident to Dante Dowdell.

21-minute mark: Connor Riley joins the show to discuss what he’s hearing at Media Days

36-minute mark: A look at the top SEC headlines including what Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has to say UGA transfer CB Gentry Williams.

43-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show

58-minute mark: Catching up on what else Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton had to say.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.