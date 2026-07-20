Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2751 (July 20, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what we know about rumors to a key running back.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans hearing rumors of significant injury

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Recorded live from Tampa, Fla., I discuss the chatter among Georgia fans that running back Dante Dowdell might’ve suffered a serious injury over the offseason ahead of the Bulldogs’ appearance at SEC media days on Tuesday.

10-minute mark: I react to UGA earning a commitment from four-star defensive back Adrian Cole.

15-minute mark: I share clips from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s opening press conference to kick off media days.

25-minute mark: SEC Network analyst Chris Doering joins the show.

40-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I share a clip from Oklahoma coach Brent Venables about his team’s tough early season schedule, including a road game at Georgia.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.