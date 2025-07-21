Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2498 (July 21, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Kirby Smart thinks about being asked if he has a secret to beating Texas.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart asked about ‘special secret’ for beating Texas

Beginning of the show: I discuss the seemingly never-ending comparisons between Georgia Texas and share what Kirby Smart said when he was asked whether UGA had a “special secret” for beating the Longhorns.

15-minute mark: I discuss the one benchmark an SEC coach said was critical to achieve for teams hoping to win the conference championship.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including the league’s predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference teams.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.