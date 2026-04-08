Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2682 (April 8, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at two very key 5-stars that can make a big impact this year. We look at why this spring is very important for Kaiden Prothro and Isaiah Gibson. Later we discuss why Kirby Smart is pleased with the progress of two unexpected contributors on Georgia’s offensive line, Jah Jackson and Zykie Helton. Plus, former UGA star Davin Bellamy stops by to discuss the impact of Larry Knight and what he wants to see from Gibson and the rest of the LB room.

Two former 5-stars who could step up for UGA in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a couple of former five-stars, one on each side of the ball, who could be in line for big success in 2026.

15-minute mark: I explain why the emergence of a pair of offensive linemen might be among the more significant developments from UGA spring practice so far.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a perhaps surprising update on former UGA quarterback commit Jared Curtis at Vanderbilt.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.