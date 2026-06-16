Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2729 (June 16, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams highlights UGA’s latest commits, 4-star WR Jamir Dean and 3-star EDGE Marcellus Young Casario. Plus, Brandon provides a hilarious comparison between Jamir Dean and George Pickens. Later, we take a look back at the Diamond Dawgs loss to Oklahoma last night and how the team can regain momentum in their upcoming rematch against Texas. Then, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest around UGA sports.

UGA builds recruiting momentum with 4-star WR flip

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some good news for Georgia recruiting, including two commitments on Monday, most notably four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean, who flipped to UGA from Penn State.

15-minute mark: I recap the Diamond Dawgs’ loss to Oklahoma in the College World Series and preview their elimination game Tuesday night vs. Texas.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I react to the news that Brendan Sorsby won’t play for Texas Tech in 2026 and will instead enter the NFL Supplemental Draft.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.