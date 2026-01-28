Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2632 (Jan. 28, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why about what might be Georgia’s biggest narrative in 2026.

Georgia Football Podcast: National writer questions if Kirby Smart has ‘fallen behind the times’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent column from USA Today about how Kirby Smart stands as an outlier from much of the rest of college football when it comes to talent acquisition, and I address the questions that are being asked about whether Smart’s way can still work in 2026.

15-minute mark: I celebrate Georgia offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko officially finishing his cycle as a five-star recruit and explain why he could be an important player for the Bulldogs this fall.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some national criticism for Greg Sankey in light of the recent turmoil in the league.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.