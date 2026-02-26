Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2653 (Feb. 26, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why NFL GMs love Georgia players.

Georgia Football Podcast: NFL GMs explain why teams love drafting UGA players

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some compliments for Georgia offered by some NFL general managers at this week’s NFL scouting combine.

Five-minute mark: I share a contrast between Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal from their now-viral joking exchange earlier this week.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from former UGA cornerback Daylen Everette at the NFL combine.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league working with the Big Ten to influence Congress regarding the future of NIL and transfer portal issues.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.