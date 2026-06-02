Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2719 (June 2, 2026) of the podcast, we breakdown one of Georgia’s biggest commitments to date. Our recruiting analyst Jeff Sentell breaks down why 4-star LB Joakim Gouda is so important to this class and why he wants to be the next player to wear the famous “Number 3” jersey that Roquan Smith and CJ Allen made so famous. Later, we look ahead to Georgia baseball’s super regional series with Mississippi State. Plus, our insider Connor Riley joins the show and we hear from former UGA star Jake Fromm.

UGA fans celebrate ‘cornerstone’ commitment for 2027 class

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia adding two big commitments on Monday, including four-star linebacker Joakim Gouda.

20-minute mark: I explain why this week has been enjoyable for UGA fans who enjoy mocking their hated rivals.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s coaches on the CBS Sports top coaches list.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.