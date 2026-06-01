Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2718 (June 2, 2026) of the podcast with Brandon Adams, there’s a few things to discuss from the weekend. First we dig into all the recruiting news, including a couple of important commitments, a possible huge commitment coming, and some surprise developments from official visit weekend. Then we have all the reaction from the Diamond Dawgs thrilling regional final victory over Liberty and the ejections of Tre Phillips and head coach Wes Johnson. We will hear from Johnson and the Liberty coach on what they saw and heard. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb stops by.

Recapping a wild weekend for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a productive weekend for UGA recruiting, including the two commitments the Bulldogs picked up and some guesses as to who might also eventually join the class.

15-minute mark: I address the controversial ejection of UGA third baseman Tre Phelps from the NCAA regional final on Sunday after hitting a go-ahead home run vs. Liberty.

35-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the rest of the notable outcomes from the first weekend of the NCAA baseball tournament.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.