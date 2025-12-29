Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2610 (Dec. 29, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the 2025 UGA football team will be remembered most for how much it improved.

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Georgia coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann had to say about how much their players have improved this season and why it might set this UGA team apart.

17-minute mark: We get an update on the injury status of Colbie Young, Ethan Barbour and Gabe Harris.

31-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show

41-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the start of SEC bowl season and Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.